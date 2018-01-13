WWE to air a separate show featuring The Miz and Maryse

Bengaluru, Jan 13: For quite sometimes now, WWE is intending to grab the television market to a bigger extent. This was the main reason why they came up with the idea of WWE Network which features a number of original series with brand new episodes, every week. Also, numerous WWE superstars were included in other TV network’s programs, as well.

This is where the Total Divas show come into play on the E Network. From the very beginning in 2013, it has become a huge hit. This year, the show is coming up with the seventh season of the show. In addition, a spin-off series was launched focusing on the Bella Twins named Total Bellas.

Previous reports from PWInsider.com suggested another spin-off series from Total Divas will be filmed soon. This time around the show will focus on the lives of The Miz and Maryse. This would mark the third reality TV show on TV featuring WWE superstars which will focus on the lifestyles of the Hollywood A-lister and his wife who is also renowned face on TV.

Now, WWE.com has confirmed that the show will indeed be aired on the USA Network named Miz and Mrs. Check out the official statements from the website,

“USA Network has greenlit “Miz & Mrs.,” a docu-series chronicling the lives of The Miz and Maryse. The six-episode, half-hour series will feature the married pair, known for being larger than life both in and out of the ring, as the Superstars become parents for the first time.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions and expected to air in 2018, “Miz & Mrs.” will complement USA’s WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, 52 weeks a year, with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE.”

It’s needless to say that ever since Maryse came back from the hiatus, her husband’s career took an all-time high direction. It was the night after Wrestlemania 32 when The Miz won the Intercontinental Championship with the help of his wife and never looked back in his career.

With Maryse being away for pregnancy reasons, it is certain that the crowd definitely misses the pair on WWE TV. But, they will be able to capture a glimpse of these two on the USA Network in their road to becoming parents.