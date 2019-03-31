WWE to crown two new champions at Wrestlemania 35?

As per earlier reports, the match card is stacked courtesy of WWE's expansion of roster. More than 15 matches are expected to take place to make it the longest run event of all time. We expect to see all the titles from Raw and Smackdown to hang in the balance.

Speaking of these matches, rumours are running rampant about the championship bouts as the fans and critics are busy picking the potential winners. Betting odds do help us understand the potential outcomes of these matches. And Bet Online has come up with a recent report which hints the potential winners from the Wrestlemania 35 match card.

As per the published list, we are set to see two new champions in the from of the two contenders in the main event matches of the night. Becky Lynch should leave WrestleMania as the new WWE RAW Women's Champion after winning the triple threat. Seth Rollins is the clear favorite to slay the beast and pick up the Universal Championship for the first time.

Both these outcomes should send the fans home on a happy note as these two names are prime babyfaces. As fas as the other big matches concerned, Triple H is the favorite to win against Batista in what could be the latter's final match. The Miz and Randy Orton seem favorites to win their scheduled bouts from Smackdown.

Here is the full list of the betting odds for the big matches of Wrestlemania 35. (courtesy sescoops.com)

The – sign is used to represent the favorites to win while the underdogs are denoted with +,

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey 5/2 vs. Becky Lynch 1/5 vs. Charlotte Flair 8/1 – Triple Threat Match

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar +170 (17/10) vs. Seth Rollins -250 (2/5)

Batista +170 (17/10) vs. Triple H -250 (2/5) – No Holds Barred Match

Randy Orton -165 (20/33) vs. AJ Styles +125 (5/4)

Shane McMahon +250 (5/2) vs. The Miz -400 (1/4)

Kurt Angle -250 vs. Baron Corbin +170 – Angle’s Farewell Match

WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe -300 vs. Rey Mysterio +200

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy -500 vs. Tony Nese +300

We should also keep in mind that the odds will keep changing on a regular basis as per the storyline situation that WWE creates heading into the show. However, in case of Wrestlemania 35, chances of alteration in betting odds are relatively low as WWE has already solidified the buildups for most of the above-mentioned title matches.