WWE to host men & women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches simultaneously

As noted during last night's episode of SmackDown, both the men and women's division MITB ladder matches will take place, simultaneously. It means all the male and female competitors start the match at the same time with the goal of climbing the ladder and grabbing the opportunistic briefcase.

It was already informed by WWE that both the 2020 men's and women's MITB Ladder Matches will begin at the 1st-floor lobby of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut continuing all the way towards the roof where the two briefcases, ring, and ladders will be scattered creating the true ladder match environment.

In the current scenario, the male and female superstars will be eyeing their respective division briefcase while fighting through the floors of the building and climbing up on the roof to get hold of the same. It’s interesting to learn that both the men and women will be competing at the same time, creating a never-before-seen chaotic environment.

Meanwhile, the lineups for both the ladder matches are almost set from both the male and female roster, following last night's SmackDown. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event match to qualify whereas Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to get the final spot of the women's bunch. Sonya Deville distracted Rose during the match, costing the coveted spot.

It led to the current line-up of the men's Money In The Bank match that has Otis, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and King Corbin. Apollo Crews was supposed to be the sixth man who won't be competing due to a knee injury. His replacement will be determined on this upcoming Monday's RAW via a Last Chance Gauntlet match. As for the women's division match, Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella will be the six participants.

2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view airs on the WWE Network on May 10, with contents airing on tape delay from both WWE HQ in Stamford and Performance Center in Orlando. Originally, the show was planned from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland but those were changed as the venue canceled the PPV amid the coronavirus pandemic. The current match card for Money In The Bank stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Apollo Crews' replacement TBD

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella