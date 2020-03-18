WWE to move WrestleMania 36 to Madison Square Garden?

The show was withdrawn from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All WrestleMania 36 weekend shows such as Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver Tampa were also cancelled.

To host a sports entertainment show without the crowd makes no sense in the first place. So major events like NFL, XFL were canceled across the United States.

WWE's huge TV deals may be the only reason why the company did not stop production of their weekly content in the lead up to WrestleMania. Now, numerous reports suggest that WWE's announcement of PC as their new home has more backstories involved.

According to Fight Oracle (the same Twitter account that previously disclosed multiple WWE stories in recent past, including Hall of Famer Edge coming out of retirement), WWE's decision to move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center was only a part of their insurance claim process.

This would show that the organizers have never backed out of plans to run the event. So the insurers are forced to make up for the losses incurred on the company. Also, the uncertainty around the show was also removed for the time being.

Interestingly enough, the source added that WWE has backup plans for hosting WrestleMania as Orlando authorities may also cancel WrestleMania due to the abrupt Coronavirus outbreak in the state of Florida.

Madison Square Garden is currently reported to play hosts to the show of shows on June 7th when actually the next WWE live event is scheduled to take place.

Here is a complete update from WWE's insider plans, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

>WrestleMania will NOT happen from the PC in Orlando. Why?

>WWE’s insurance policy says they have a duty to mitigate damages (in this case that means finding a new venue)

>WWE announced Performance Center as the new venue w/intent to satisfy that requirement

>the thought is the City of Orlando will shut down the WrestleMania event from the PC

>at this point, WWE will have shown they tried their best to move the event (mitigate damages) and they’d get paid by their insurer

>WWE will look to stage WrestleMania on June 7. MSG is targeted

*Meant WWE announced the PC as the new WrestleMania venue w/intent to satisfy that requirement of the insurance policy.

>Of course everything is fluid. Everything at this point is a rumor until Vince McMahon makes the call.

>it just doesn’t make sense to run WM from the PC. Just part of the insurance claim process

Apart from MSG in New York City, Saudi Arabia is also back in the conversation as the sports authority of the middle-east country is interested to host the extravaganza.

They are willing to pay $75 million which could make up the estimated profit out of WrestleMania as calculated by WWE. But a potential mainstream media backlash could be the reason why WWE has not considered moving the show to Saudi.

Additionally, Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE had 16 matches planned for WrestleMania 36, at one point. But officials felt the empty arena matches aren't working, based on the reactions received on this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

This is why they scheduled only one match on this week's RAW at the Performance Center. They can only imagine how strange it would feel to host marquee matches without audience reaction. So another announcement could soon be made by WWE to alter WrestleMania 36 schedule again.