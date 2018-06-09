WWE wanted to make Braun Strowman Universal Champion at Money In The Bank

There’s no better monstrous name present on the WWE Raw roster other than Braun Strowman. This man is a reckless machine on the flagship show to make the brand look interesting. The fans are more than 'over’ with the hype attached to this name. The 'get these hands’ theme too is quite appropriate for a man like him.

The behemoth is willing to beat up every man on his path which is why WWE came up with a plan for him. He delivers the beat-downs in an entertaining way, each week. The fans never get bored seeing him do that on a regular basis. This was the prime reason why the officials made him a babyface figure.

Plus, the fans supported Braun Strowman so much that WWE officials made him the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble match. It was a spectacular show in Saudi Arabia that witnessed 50 superstars competing in a Rumble match. Toppling all of them, the monster among men stood tall inside the ring to win this contest.

WWE creative team made some big planning for him from that point onwards. He was inserted into the MITB ladder match right after that win. There was a strong reason behind making him the first participant of the MITB ladder match. They wanted Strowman to beat Brock Lesnar at the upcoming PPV event.

Reports from the Dirty Sheets confirmed that Braun Strowman was the initial favorite to win the 2018 edition of Money in the Bank. The same night would see Brock Lesnar defending his championship. The monster would not wait a long time to cash-in the contract.

We would have seen Braun Strowman calling for his title shot on June 17th against the champion. By the end of the night, he would have beat Lesnar with a successful MITB cash-in to come out as the new champion. This was the most appropriate scenario to take the title away from the beast incarnate.

But, the plans had to change now that Brock Lesnar is not available for the Money in the Bank PPV. Strowman might not win the ladder match. Another superstar is supposed to replace him as the winner for the Smackdown Live brand. On the other hand, Lesnar is not likely to resurface until the summer season.