WWE wants Roman Reigns to be Brock Lesnar’s challenger

But, WWE doesn't cares about what the fans opine when it comes to this man (at least when it comes to Roman Reigns). They are likely to continue to portray him as an unmatchable figure in the company, no matter what. If the current plans remain intact then Roman Reigns is set to main-event the Summerslam PPV as well. He is set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, yet again.

The unofficial number one contender’s match is set for the Extreme Rules PPV where Bobby Lashley will be his opponent. Despite the rumours that Lashley will walk out the PPV with the win, it will be the Big Dog who will secure his championship rematch at the biggest event of the summer.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that the creative team is still trying to get Roman Reigns 'win over’ the fans. And an update from WWE Raw says that Brock Lesnar has some sort of negotiation issues in his contract. This is belived to be nothing, but a storyline perspective to make the fans hate Brock Lesnar.

Going into the Summerslam the angle might say that the beast incarnate is not willing to show up in the WWE, anymore and is heading into the UFC with the Universal title. It could turn out to be a worst case scenario where the WWE Universe will literally starve to get a glimpse of the prime title.

As always, Roman Reigns will step up to confront Lesnar and challenge him in a match. The fans might not like it but he will continue the hunt to get the Universal title around his waist. Here are further updates from the source, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"The story being told with Roman is that everyone is telling him to step aside and let someone else challenge Brock because he’s already blown his previous opportunities.

The idea is to make it look like no one believes in Roman Reigns but himself, which could portray him as a sympathetic character, or at the very least a character who will hopefully earn the respect of the fans if he wins."

We wonder whether this upcoming angle will be able to earn appreciation for Roman Reigns from the crowd. A similar angle was channeled during this year’s Wrestlemania too. But the crowd booed him out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during that encounter. Most likely, a similar reception will await him at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.