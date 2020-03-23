WWE working on new character for legendary Undertaker?

As seen on the March 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, The Undertaker made an altered appearance from the usual one. Although he came out to the iconic gong-led entrance, he sported his “Big Evil / American Badass” bandana during the show-up. During this appearance, he signed a WrestleMania 36 contract to make a dream match against AJ Styles official.

And his look trended over social media once Raw went off air. Rumours started to fly about WWE changing the long-term Deadman character portrayed by the legend. Those reports may be true as per the latest reports from Tom Colohue who hinted that WWE is currently working on a new character for The Undertaker.

Although not confirmed, Colohue suggested that the need for a dark character for The Undertaker may not be needed, anymore. Bringing back the American Badass persona could be a fresh experience for the fans, as well.

This issue was discussed between 'Taker and Stone Cold Steve Austin in a recent edition of Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network, as well. There is a real good chance to see a character inspired by his real-life pretty soon as per these statements:

“As mentioned in the recording they did between The Undertaker and Steve Austin that The Undertaker is leading into another run, shall we say.

"He has this particular way of doing things but he wants to have some longevity and maybe The Undertaker character isn’t right anymore. The American Badass is unlikely to return. It was much for the time. It was created to sort of keep him going for the Attitude Era.

"But it could be that The Deadman has simply run its course and so he has to now evolve and make something different.

"It has been mentioned to me that we are going to see something different, something new, we are not going to see a return to the old Undertaker.

"They want a clean slate, they want a refresher and everyone involved wants that as well. Also, it’s too late, the kayfabe age is well and truly gone.”

The ongoing Wrestlemania storyline between The Undertaker and AJ Styles has also hinted the same. For the first time on WWE TV, he was referred through his real name of Mark Callaway.

Also, AJ shocked the world by saying that 'Taker has been married to former Divas Champion Michelle McCool in real life. Perhaps, the slow transition from the Deadman character to American Badass has already started.

Moreover, we have seen The Undertaker using his social media profile coming out of his on-screen character. He recently shared some photos and a video from Myrtle Beach Safari while promoting the Save The Tigers campaign.

He thanked Dr. Bhagavan Antle for letting him enjoy a great time with the big cats alongside his wife, Michelle McCool. So, for now, it may be just a matter of time that we see a revamped version of the greatest sports entertainer, ever.