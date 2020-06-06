WWE working with Florida Govt to bring back fans for their shows

It will be the first TakeOver event amid the coronavirus pandemic that will be hosted from the Full Sail Live Arena in Orlando, Florida. No live audience will be in attendance for the show.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and NXT head Triple H took part in a media call for the event and stated how eager WWE is, to bring back fans on their shows, as early as possible. As reported by WrestlingINC.com, The Game said that they are nurturing all options possible to present fan-filled shows, again.

Florida's phase two of re-opening has just begun and the Government policy says that the shows can allow up to 50% capacity of the concerned arenas. Triple H mentioned that they are working closely with the Florida authorities and doing everything they can to bring back fans. The process will take some time but they have multiple options on the table.

"Since the beginning of this, we've been looking at all options, finding to figure out how to navigate all of this. Since things have changed, we've worked closely with the government in Florida to make sure we're doing everything that they want us to do and then some," said Triple H.

"This has just come about and all options are on the table for us. We need to understand completely what they're saying can and can not be done and we'll respond accordingly."

Triple H added that everything they do is for the fans and it's their duty to deliver for them in this critical time. After all, they are all in business to entertain people and they need to be involved by any means. So WWE is using NXT superstars and enhancement talents on TV tapings so that they can resemble a live audience.

Fightful reports that WWE plans to use the same type of NXT live crowd on NXT, Main Event, 205 Live, RAW, SmackDown, NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and Backlash tapings. It wasn’t informed if the exact same bunch of talents aka 'fans' will be called up for these upcoming filmings. But they are likely to go through a hectic schedule.

These NXT Superstars will be working four straight days from SUnday through Wednesday, next week for NXT TakeOver, Raw, SmackDown and NXT tapings. Then they will be present at Backlash on the following Sunday. Each of these shoots is going to be longer and they don't have the permission to sit throughout the recording. These talents won't be given a single penny extra for their efforts as 'fans'.