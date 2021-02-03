WWE WrestleMania 37: Spoiler on main-event match featuring Edge; Reason revealed

This past Sunday night at the 2021 Royal Rumble, the Rated-R Superstar won the Men’s Rumble match to earn the right of choosing either the WWE or Universal Title-holder to face at the Show of Shows.

Edge appeared on Monday Night RAW to address his 30-Man Royal Rumble Match win and eventually threaten WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. But Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that he will be challenging the champion from SmackDown, Roman Reigns.

The veteran journalist also added that is unknown at this point when WWE will officially announce the match. “Not sure when this will be officially announced, but Roman Reigns vs. Edge is the planned main event at WrestleMania.”

Professional wrestling fans consider this to be a classic program in the making as Edge is someone who can produce good matches with any performer even on his worst day. Roman Reigns is also someone from the active roster who just can't deliver a bad match. A spear vs spear storyline could also play out considering that they both use the same finisher.

Roman Reigns is currently in one of the best heel acts in WWE history. He does need a larger-than-life opponent for the Biggest Event of the Year which the current SmackDown roster is unable to provide. This is one of the reasons why the creative is rooting for Edge to enter the title picture on the blue brand instead of Raw.

Roman Reigns' heel act has reached a certain height where there aren’t any credible babyface challengers left for him on SmackDown. Big E of the former New Day faction is currently involved in the Intercontinental Title picture. WWE doesn’t want to rush him into the main event title picture and is expected stick him in the mid-card scene for some more time.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently turned babyface after an incredible Gauntlet Match performance in January, but over the past couple of years, WWE has cemented his spot in the tag team and mid-card zone only. WWE will need to re-build him for WrestleMania 37 if they want to put him up against an established name like Reigns.

Daniel Bryan was the automatic choice for the challenger's spot at one point. But with a losing streak intact, he has also lost a credible main event wrestler's status. He is no longer seen as a viable threat to the Head of the Table after digesting clean pinfall losses against the likes of Jey Uso and Cesaro recently.

WWE still has plans for a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan fight for the Universal Championship but the feud could be over before WrestleMania 37. They are most likely to face each other at Elimination Chamber or FastLane PPV, if not in both of them. Bryan will put over Reigns in a big way before the champion moves on to the huge Mania match against Edge.