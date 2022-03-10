WWE Wrestlemania 38: Update on The Bella Twins’ status for the PLE

With Wrestlemania 38 edging closer, speculations on their involvement in the show, that is gradually shaping up to be the biggest of all time, is running rife. However, The Bellas will only be the viewers, this year instead of doing something on the actual card.

One-half of The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella made an appearance at ON With, where she talked about her WrestleMania 38 plan. Sarcastically, she noted having a ticket booked for only herself to attend the 'Mania weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The host of the interview, Mario Lopez was informed about her potential appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the night before Wrestlemania Saturday. Nikki also emphasized how she has become a representative of the company, over the years.

“So far, I have a ticket booked. That’s all I can say. The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon announced he’s inducting him, so I’ll for sure be at the Hall of Fame because that’s an iconic moment.

"Being a Hall of Famer, I have to represent. Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Both Nikki and Brie Bella were absent from in-ring capacity for a long time before making their return for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Fans were excited to see Nikki back in the ring since she was disqualified from competition due to her broken neck.

But the longest-reigning Divas Champion worked hard to get medically cleared by the doctors and perform inside the squared circle.

Following the Rumble appearance, it was heavily rumoured that Nikki and Brie would go after the Women’s tag team championships held by Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega but that’s not the case.

A Triple Threat match over the tag titles has already been booked and chances are very low that The Bellas will get involved in the fray. If they had to be there, WWE would have already announced as their appearance could sell more tickets for Wrestlemania 38.

Both the Bellas were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, last year during the Wrestlemania 37 weekend. They were also present on Night Two of the show to have a physical confrontation with Bayley hinting indirectly of Nikki’s in-ring comeback.

That being said, there will always be possibilities for Nikki Bella and her twin sister to have a path to future matches. WWE has already loaded up the 'Mania card for April with major names and the two Total Bellas stars could be reserved for later this year.