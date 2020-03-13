All England Championships: World champion P V Sindhu reaches quarterfinals

The sixth-seeded Indian Olympic silver medallist won in straight-games 21-19 21-15 against Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in a round of 16 match which lasted 49 minutes.

Sindhu next faces the fourth-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in straight games 21-12, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 33 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday (March 12), India's rising shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out of tournament after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen in the men's singles.

Lakshay went down to the world number seven Dane 17-21 18-21 in a hard fought second round battle which lasted 45 minutes.

Also joining Lakshya out of the tournament on Thursday (March 12) were women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy, who lost in straight games 13-21, 14-21 to seventh seed Japanese pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

(With PTI inputs)