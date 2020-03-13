English
All England Championships: World champion P V Sindhu reaches quarterfinals

By
P V Sindhu

Birmingham, March 13: World Champion P V Sindhu kept the Indian challenge alive in the All England Championships as she cruised into the quarterfinals of the women's singles in Birmingham on Thursday (March 12).

The sixth-seeded Indian Olympic silver medallist won in straight-games 21-19 21-15 against Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in a round of 16 match which lasted 49 minutes.

Sindhu next faces the fourth-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in straight games 21-12, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 33 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday (March 12), India's rising shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out of tournament after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen in the men's singles.

Lakshay went down to the world number seven Dane 17-21 18-21 in a hard fought second round battle which lasted 45 minutes.

Also joining Lakshya out of the tournament on Thursday (March 12) were women's doubles pair, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy, who lost in straight games 13-21, 14-21 to seventh seed Japanese pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 8:31 [IST]
