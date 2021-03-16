All England Open 2021: Sindhu eyes elusive title

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2021 gets underway at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from Wednesday (March 17) and will conclude on Sunday (March 21).

Indian ace Sindhu, who suffered a humiliating loss to Marin in the Swiss Open final recently will heave a sigh of relief in the Spaniard's absence.

Marin has been her nemesis since the 2016 Rio Olympics final when Sindhu's quest for a maiden gold was foiled

World No.3 Marin pulled out following an injury she suffered in the Swiss Open.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play next week at the All England because of the injury I suffered during the Swiss Open. I'll be back soon!," tweeted Marin.

Unfortunately I won't be able to play next week at the All England because of the injury I suffered during the Swiss Open. I'll be back soon! 💪

World No.7 Sindhu has suffered three successive loss to Marin in recent times. In addition to the Swiss Open, Marin had won both the Super 1000 events in Thailand in January.

In addition to Marin, all the major Chinese shuttlers including Tzu Ying, world No. 2 Chen Yufei and world No.6 Chen Long will also be not participating in the $850,000 prize-money Super 1000 Series event.