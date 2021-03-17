All England Open Championship 2021: Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out

All England Open Championship: Start delayed due to inconclusive COVID reports

Srikanth, the first Indian shuttler in action on Wednesday, went down to Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen. The Indian looked out of sorts against the Irish player as he lost the first round tie 11-21, 21-15, 12-21.

While the Indian looked listless in the opening game, Srikanth fought back to level the tie, taking it into the decider. But despite a fight, the Irish shuttler extended his lead to wrap up the match as Srikanth became the first Indian to crash out.

Meanwhile, India’s tough day continued as Kashyap also endured a first round loss. Japan’s Kento Momota notched up a straight-game defeat against Kashyap on Wednesday. Momota downed the Indian 13-21, 20-22 on Wednesday.

While Kashyap looked listless in the opening game, the Indian fought hard in the second game levelling in 20-20, before Momota wrapped it up 20-22, to hand India the second loss of the day. Both losses came in the men’s singles category for India.

Meanwhile, India’s challenge will continue on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhi will be in action. The tournament endured a delayed start following inconclusive coronavirus results of several players.