English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's badminton team, led by Srikanth, thrashes Maldives

Posted By: PTI
Sai Praneeth sealed the victory for India by defeating Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed of Maldives after Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy had won their matches
Sai Praneeth sealed the victory for India by defeating Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed of Maldives after Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy had won their matches

Jakarta, August 19: The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition here on Sunday (August 19).

World No 8 Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4, 21-5 in 18 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead. World No 11 HS Prannoy then took 21 minutes to outclass Mohamed Sarim 21-8, 21-6 and make it 2-0 in India's favour. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed in just 22 minutes with a 21-7, 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

Asian Games special page | First medal for India

The Indian men's team will next face hosts Indonesia on Monday (August 20) in the quarterfinals. Indonesia, who received a first-round bye, boasts of good players such as Jonathan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the singles, while their doubles line-up comprise World No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and World No9 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The women's team, led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, will play formidable Japan in the quarterfinals after receiving a bye in the opening round. Japan, who clinched the Uber Cup title this year, boasts of top singles players such as 2017 World Champion Nozomi Okuhara and World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi, besides current World No 1 and World No 2 pairs of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and Misaki Matsutoma and Ayaka Takahashi respectively.

The Asian Games team competition is a knock-out affair with a best-of-five format comprising three singles and two doubles matches. Once the team finals are over, the draw for the individual event will be carried out on August 22.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 329/10 (94.5 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue