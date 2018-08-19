Asian Games 2018: Indian men's badminton team, led by Srikanth, thrashes Maldives

World No 8 Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4, 21-5 in 18 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead. World No 11 HS Prannoy then took 21 minutes to outclass Mohamed Sarim 21-8, 21-6 and make it 2-0 in India's favour. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed in just 22 minutes with a 21-7, 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

The Indian men's team will next face hosts Indonesia on Monday (August 20) in the quarterfinals. Indonesia, who received a first-round bye, boasts of good players such as Jonathan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the singles, while their doubles line-up comprise World No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and World No9 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The women's team, led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, will play formidable Japan in the quarterfinals after receiving a bye in the opening round. Japan, who clinched the Uber Cup title this year, boasts of top singles players such as 2017 World Champion Nozomi Okuhara and World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi, besides current World No 1 and World No 2 pairs of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and Misaki Matsutoma and Ayaka Takahashi respectively.

The Asian Games team competition is a knock-out affair with a best-of-five format comprising three singles and two doubles matches. Once the team finals are over, the draw for the individual event will be carried out on August 22.