English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Badminton: Age fraud scandal hits sub-junior under-13 ranking tournament

By Lakshyarekha Roy

Bengaluru, June 29: India is not new to age fraud scandals in the sporting world. Over the years, it has become a growing concern and recently the All India Sub Junior Under-13 ranking badminton tournament was hit with the age old controversy.

The scandal once again came to the forefront at the junior badminton even held in Hyderabad from June 19 to 25. As per several reports, it has been revealed that almost fifty percent of the total participants at the sub-junior tournament were over age.

Indian badminton has been touching great heights and the age fraud scandal hit the badminton fraternity hard. As per reports the matter has reached the top officials of the BAI.

Comments

MORE BADMINTON NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: badminton fraud age fraud india bai
Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments