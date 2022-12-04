Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022: Unnati, Anish & doubles pair Arsh/Sanskar settle for silver

Unnati, who had becomes the first Indian girls singles shuttler to reach the U-17 women's final, went down fighting against Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand,

Meanwhile, Anish fell short against Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih in the men's final and, the pair of Arsh/Sanskar lost to Lai Po-Yu/Yi-Hao Lin pair of Chinese Taipei in the doubles finals.

All three Indian finalists were a game down and won second game to take their respective matches to the deciding game, but failed to convert the third and clinch the tie.

After losing first game 18-21, Unnati dominated next game 21-9. The third was neck to neck till 14-14 before the Thai raced to victory, clinching the decider 21-14. The match ended in the Thai's favour 21-18, 9-21, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Anish was little off-beat at the start and his opponent from Chinese Taipei took full advantage of that to win the first game 21-8.

Anish, however, regrouped in the second game to force a decider. He was always seen calming himself despite tense situations and that yielded result as he pocketed the tougher second game 24-22.

The decider was a close affair but errors on crucial points hurt the Indians chances as he went down 21-19 in the final game.

Earlier on Saturday (December 3), men's singles shuttler Gnana Dattu and men's doubles pair Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas P. V. had secured bronze medals in U-15 category after losing their respective semifinal matches.

Dattu lost to Yih of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 19-21, 21-13, while Jaison and Sreenivas PV impressive run was cut short by the top-seeded Indonesian pair of Muhammad Mubarrok and Raihan Pramono with a 18-21, 14-21 win.

Source: BAI Release