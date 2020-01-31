English
Badminton Asia Team Championships: Srikanth, Sai to lead India's challenge

By
Kidambi Srikanth will be a key player for India
New Delhi, January 31: India will field a full-strength men's team while the upcoming group of shuttlers have been given a chance to showcase their prowess in the women's section of the Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Manila, Philippines from February 11 to 16.

The Indian men's team, which won the bronze medal in Hyderabad in 2016, will be spearheaded by World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth with former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen in the squad. With Olympic qualification being the top priority, the event will give India's elite men's players a chance to garner crucial points ahead of the mega quadrennial Games.

In the doubles events, the fast improving pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun would be looking to impress everyone in the tournament and also compliment the Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the team championships.

In the women's team event, rising youngsters will be fielded as the senior players are concentrating on their Olympic preparations.

South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha, the promising Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayatri Gopichand will make the singles unit.

Senior national champions Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam along with the experienced K Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda make up the doubles combinations.

Squad: Men: B Sai Praneeth, K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun

Women: Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, Rutaparna Panda, K Maneesha.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
