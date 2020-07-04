Badminton great Lin Dan announces retirement

The 37-year-old has won the sport's all major titles, including five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals.

"I've dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, team-mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments," Chinese media quoted Lin as saying in the retirement announcement, which was made on China's Twitter-like Weibo app.

The former Badminton World Federation (BWF) No.1 has won every major prize in badminton -- some of them multiple times.

BREAKING NEWS: Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan has announced his retirement #badminton pic.twitter.com/RHrNKvrZ0l — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 4, 2020

Lin, who had won the Olympics singles titles in Beijing (2008) and London (2012) was planning to go for a third Olympic title at Tokyo.

But with uncertainty over the games looming large due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and with his fitness remaining a concern, Lin made up his mind to call it quits.

The end of Lin's glorious career comes just over a year after the retirement of his great rival and friend, the Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei.

The duo reigned over the sport for more than a decade and have only relinquished that hold in recent years as their powers waned.

Lin, who had something of a 'bad boy' reputation during his younger days and has several tattoos, ends with 666 singles wins and a glut of medals.

Lin earned the nickname 'Super Dan' at the peak of his career.

However, the left-hander's career has tailed off in recent years as age and injuries took their toll.

He always said that he was determined to reach the Tokyo Olympics, but his ranking of 19 in the world and the postponement of the Games made that dream unlikely.

Lin had always maintained that he would try to make it a last Olympics hurrah in Tokyo in an unlikely bid for a third Olympic gold.

But Lin admitted that though his mind was willing, his body was not.

"Now I'm 37 years old, and my physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team mates," Lin added.

(With inputs from Agencies)