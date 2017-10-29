Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth slays Kenta Nishimoto for French Open Super Series crown

Paris, October 29: It was like a song played on loop. Kenta Nishimoto, a qualifier in the French Open Super Series, would first play a haphazard return and instead of anticipating the next drop, the Japanese would cover his face as if he knew the opponent's next shot was coming at him. Kidambi Srikanth, being the merciful player that he is, kept his smashes away from Nishimoto's face. But that did not stop him from slaying the World No. 40 21-14, 21-13 in a one-sided 35-minute final here on Sunday (October 29).

With that, Srikanth, who will climb to World No 2 in the BWF rankings on Monday (October 30), claimed his fourth Super Series title of the year. This crown in Paris comes after a dominant show in the Denmark Open a week ago. His other two Super Series titles came in the Indonesia Open and Australia Open in June.

Nishimoto, who ended Sai Praneeth's run in the second round, never got going in the final though. Srikanth was aggressive from the start, combining drop shots and down-the-court returns well early on in the first game. Nishimoto had no answers for Srikanth's powerful smashes into the gap. A couple of unforced errors by Srikanth gave the qualifier the advantage at 9-5. However, Srikanth won the next six consecutive points to go into the break 11-9.

After losing some momentum, Srikanth again combined his shots well to go 14-10 up. Srikanth moved into the game point when he struck a smash along the line to break the serve. He then seized the first game with a return shot to make his intentions clear.

Srikanth continued the same way in the second game, opening up a decent four-point lead before the Japanese got his first point of the game. However, Srikanth broke the service quickly to move into a commanding position at the break.

He didn't take it easy after the breather either. Already up 11-6, he exchanged service breaks and moved into the game point at 20-12. Nishimoto secured one point at this juncture but Srikanth could not be stopped as he served up another smash next to the Japanese to lift his hands up in celebration.

Even though it was an easy final, the journey to the summit clash was a tough one. He rallied after being a game down to defeat compatriot HS Prannoy in a semi-final on Saturday (October 28). He also recovered to defeat Shi Yu Qi, the 2016 champion here, in the quarters.

Srikanth's rise has been phenomenal this year. He joins an elite list of three other badminton stars - Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long - to claim four Super Series titles in a year. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 24-year-old for his sensational run this year. "Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth has filled every Indian's heart with pride by clinching the Denmark Open title with his excellent performance," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday (October 29). "After Indonesia Open and Australia Open, this win has completed the triad of the super series premiere title. I congratulate our young friend, Kidambi Srikanth for this feat and enhancing the prestige of India."

Modi had praised the badminton star after his triumph in Jakarta as well. "Kidambi Srikanth has made the nation proud by winning the Indonesia Open title. I congratulate him and his coach for achieving the feat," Modi had said in June.