Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa weds model Karan Medappa

Ashwini Ponnappa
Ashwini Ponnappa

Bengaluru, December 24: Star badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa married long-time boyfriend and model Karan Medappa in a wedding ceremony in Kodagu (Coorg) on Sunday (December 24).

The rituals were held as Kodava tradition. A wedding reception followed the wedding in Virajpet.

The duo got engaged in November.

Fellow Kodavas Rohan Bopanna and Jyotsna Chinnappa attended the function.

Ponnappa mainly plays doubles and partnered with Jwala Gutta to win the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold at home.

In 2011, Ponnappa and Gutta won the bronze medal at the World Championships, becoming the first Indian pair and women and only the second overall to win a medal at the worlds.

She also bagged a silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In the Asian Games, she bagged a bronze at the Incheon Games in 2014.

Having split with Gutta, she partners N Sikki Reddy in the international circuit now.

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 22:29 [IST]
