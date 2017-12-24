Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa weds model Karan Medappa

Bengaluru, December 24: Star badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa married long-time boyfriend and model Karan Medappa in a wedding ceremony in Kodagu (Coorg) on Sunday (December 24).

Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa got married to businessman and model Karan Medappa at a ceremony in Coorg #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GnnfyONKKf — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

The rituals were held as Kodava tradition. A wedding reception followed the wedding in Virajpet.

The duo got engaged in November.

To the most beautiful badminton player in and off the court. Congratulations on your wedding @P9Ashwini a small video from Indian badminton fan 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bUZ7cRkVkw — Team Satwik (@team_satwik) December 24, 2017

Fellow Kodavas Rohan Bopanna and Jyotsna Chinnappa attended the function.

Ponnappa mainly plays doubles and partnered with Jwala Gutta to win the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold at home.

Country's badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa weds model Ponnachettira Karan Medappa at the Kodava Samaja, Ammatti, Karnataka. Earlier Ashwini had announced her engagement to Karan in November via an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/eJLLJPh5Qw — Subbuscribe (@Subbuscribe) December 24, 2017

In 2011, Ponnappa and Gutta won the bronze medal at the World Championships, becoming the first Indian pair and women and only the second overall to win a medal at the worlds.

@P9Ashwini happy married life champ, God bless you pic.twitter.com/Sm1eXt5rh2 — somashekar padukare (@padukare) December 24, 2017

She also bagged a silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In the Asian Games, she bagged a bronze at the Incheon Games in 2014.

Having split with Gutta, she partners N Sikki Reddy in the international circuit now.