English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Badminton world rankings: Sindhu drops a place to No 6

By
PV Sindhu

Bengaluru, October 1: Badminton World Federation (BWF) world champion PV Sindhu dropped a place to the sixth after a poor run in the last two weeks but former Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion Parupalli Kashyap continued his good run, breaking into the top 25 in the latest ranking BWF rankings on Tuesday (October 1).

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who made early exits at the China Open and Korea Open BWF Super Series, dropped to world no 6 spot after five months and the former world no 2 shuttler will look to make amends at the Denmark Open and French Open.

Former world no 6, Kashyap was rewarded for his creditable semifinal finish at last week's Korea Open Super 500 Series event as he improved five places to reach the world no 25 spots.

"I'm feeling good. I need to maintain fitness and keep working hard. Maybe, now top 20 by year-end can be possible," Kashyap was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

Meanwhile, 2018 Gold Coast CWG gold-medal winner Saina Nehwal remained static at world No 8 spot despite her opening-round loss at Korea, where she had to battle a stomach ailment.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the world No 9, 12 and 17th spots respectively.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at the 12th spot in men's doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at the Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th place.

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 22:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue