BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist

The
annual
awards
ceremony
will
be
held
on
December
5
ahead
of
the
BWF
World
Tour
Finals
2022
in
conjunction
with
the
tournament's
gala
dinner.
Nominees
were
selected
based
on
performances
in
the
2021/2022
season
from
1
November
2021
to
31
October
2022
and
recognises
achievements
of
our
elite
badminton
and
Para
badminton
players
and
pairs
in
eight
categories.
Prannoy
is
the
only
men's
singles
player
nominated
for
the
'Most
Improved
Player
of
the
Year' award
alongside
two
doubles
pairs
-
Korean
women's
doubles
pair
Jeong
Na
Eun-Kim
Hye
Jeong.
and
Fajar
Alfian-Muhammad
Rian
Ardianto
of
Indonesia.
Apart
from
Prannoy,
World
Para-Badminton
Championships
gold
medallists
Pramod
Bhagat
and
Manisha
Ramadass,
and
bronze
medallists
Manasi
Joshi
and
Nithya
Sre
Sumathy
are
the
four
Indian,
who
have
also
been
nominated
for
awards.
Olympic
and
world
champion
Viktor
Axelsen,
2021
world
champion
Loh
Kean
Yew,
and
Asian
champion
Lee
Zii
Jia
have
been
named
nominees
for
Male
Player
of
the
Year,
while
world
number
2
An
Se
Young,
2021
and
2022
world
champion
Akane
Yamaguchi,
and
world
No.4
Tai
Tzu
Ying
have
been
shortlist
for
Female
Player
of
the
Year
awards.
The
Pair
of
the
Year
category
will
be
contested
by
Aaron
Chia/Soh
Wooi
Yik,
Chen
Qing
Chen/Jia
Yi
Fan,
Dechapol
Puavaranukroh/Dechapol
Puavaranukroh
and
Zheng
Si
Wei/Huang
Ya
Qiong.
Here
is
the
full
list
of
nominees
for
BWF
Player
of
the
Year
Awards
2022:
Male
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player
|
Country
|
Viktor
Axelsen
|
Denmark
|
Loh
Kean
Yew
|
Singapore
|
Lee
Zii
Jia
|
Malaysia
Female
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player
|
Country
|
An
Se
Young
|
Korea
|
Akane
Yamaguchi
|
Japan
|
Tai
Tzu
Ying
|
Chinese
Taipei
Pair
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Pair
|
Country
|
Aaron
Chia-Soh
Wooi
Yik
|
Malaysia
|
Chen
Qing
Chen-Jia
Yi
Fan
|
China
|
Dechapol
Puavaranukroh-Dechapol
Puavaranukroh
|
Thailand
|
Zheng
Si
Wei-Huang
Ya
Qiong
|
China
Most
Improved
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player(s)
|
Country
|
HS
Prannoy
|
India
|
Jeong
Na
Eun-Kim
Hye
Jeong
|
Korea
|
Fajar
Alfian-Muhammad
Rian
Ardianto
|
Indonesia
Eddy
Choong
Most
Promising
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player(s)
|
Country
|
Alex
Lanier
|
France
|
Kodai
Naraoka
|
Japan
|
Rehan
Naufal
Kusharjanto-Lisa
Ayu
Kusumawati
|
Indonesia
Male
Para-Badminton
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player
|
Country
|
Daiki
Kajiwara
|
Japan
|
Cheah
Liek
Hou
|
Malaysia
|
Lucas
Mazur
|
France
|
Chu
Man
Kai
|
Hong
Kong
|
Pramod
Bhagat
|
India
|
Choi
Jung
Man
|
Korea
Female
Para-Badminton
Player
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Player
|
Country
|
Manisha
Ramadass
|
India
|
Nithya
Sre
Sumathy
|
India
|
Sarina
Satomi
|
Japan
|
Carmen
Giuliana
|
Peru
|
Manasi
Joshi
|
India
|
Pilar
Cancio
|
Peru
Para-Badminton
Pair
of
the
Year
2022
Nominees
|
Pair
|
Country
|
Fredy
Setiawan-Khalimtus
Sadiyah
|
Indonesia
|
Thomas
Wandschneider-Rick
Hellman
|
Germany
|
Lucas
Mazur-Fausine
Noel
|
France
|
Muhammad
Ramli-Noor
Noorlan
|
Malaysia
|
Sarina
Satomi-Yuma
Yamazaki
|
Japan
|
Subhan-Rina
Marlina
|
Indonesia
