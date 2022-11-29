BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist

The annual awards ceremony will be held on December 5 ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in conjunction with the tournament's gala dinner.

Nominees were selected based on performances in the 2021/2022 season from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022 and recognises achievements of our elite badminton and Para badminton players and pairs in eight categories.

Prannoy is the only men's singles player nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award alongside two doubles pairs - Korean women's doubles pair Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong. and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Apart from Prannoy, World Para-Badminton Championships gold medallists Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass, and bronze medallists Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre Sumathy are the four Indian, who have also been nominated for awards.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen, 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, and Asian champion Lee Zii Jia have been named nominees for Male Player of the Year, while world number 2 An Se Young, 2021 and 2022 world champion Akane Yamaguchi, and world No.4 Tai Tzu Ying have been shortlist for Female Player of the Year awards.

The Pair of the Year category will be contested by Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong.

Here is the full list of nominees for BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022:

Male Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player Country Viktor Axelsen Denmark Loh Kean Yew Singapore Lee Zii Jia Malaysia Female Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player Country An Se Young Korea Akane Yamaguchi Japan Tai Tzu Ying Chinese Taipei Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees Pair Country Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Malaysia Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan China Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Dechapol Puavaranukroh Thailand Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong China Most Improved Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player(s) Country HS Prannoy India Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong Korea Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto Indonesia Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player(s) Country Alex Lanier France Kodai Naraoka Japan Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati Indonesia Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player Country Daiki Kajiwara Japan Cheah Liek Hou Malaysia Lucas Mazur France Chu Man Kai Hong Kong Pramod Bhagat India Choi Jung Man Korea Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees Player Country Manisha Ramadass India Nithya Sre Sumathy India Sarina Satomi Japan Carmen Giuliana Peru Manasi Joshi India Pilar Cancio Peru Para-Badminton Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees Pair Country Fredy Setiawan-Khalimtus Sadiyah Indonesia Thomas Wandschneider-Rick Hellman Germany Lucas Mazur-Fausine Noel France Muhammad Ramli-Noor Noorlan Malaysia Sarina Satomi-Yuma Yamazaki Japan Subhan-Rina Marlina Indonesia