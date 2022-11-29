English
BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist

By
HS Prannoy is one of five Indian shuttlers nominated for BWF Awards 2022

The nominees for the prestigious BWF Player of the Year awards for 2022 were revealed on Monday (November 28) with five Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy, among season's top performing figures being shortlisted.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on December 5 ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in conjunction with the tournament's gala dinner.

Nominees were selected based on performances in the 2021/2022 season from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022 and recognises achievements of our elite badminton and Para badminton players and pairs in eight categories.

Prannoy is the only men's singles player nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award alongside two doubles pairs - Korean women's doubles pair Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong. and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Apart from Prannoy, World Para-Badminton Championships gold medallists Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass, and bronze medallists Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre Sumathy are the four Indian, who have also been nominated for awards.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen, 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, and Asian champion Lee Zii Jia have been named nominees for Male Player of the Year, while world number 2 An Se Young, 2021 and 2022 world champion Akane Yamaguchi, and world No.4 Tai Tzu Ying have been shortlist for Female Player of the Year awards.

The Pair of the Year category will be contested by Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong.

Here is the full list of nominees for BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022:

Male Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Country
Viktor Axelsen Denmark
Loh Kean Yew Singapore
Lee Zii Jia Malaysia
Female Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Country
An Se Young Korea
Akane Yamaguchi Japan
Tai Tzu Ying Chinese Taipei
Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees

Pair Country
Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Malaysia
Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan China
Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Dechapol Puavaranukroh Thailand
Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong China
Most Improved Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player(s) Country
HS Prannoy India
Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong Korea
Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto Indonesia
Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player(s) Country
Alex Lanier France
Kodai Naraoka Japan
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati Indonesia
Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Country
Daiki Kajiwara Japan
Cheah Liek Hou Malaysia
Lucas Mazur France
Chu Man Kai Hong Kong
Pramod Bhagat India
Choi Jung Man Korea
Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Country
Manisha Ramadass India
Nithya Sre Sumathy India
Sarina Satomi Japan
Carmen Giuliana Peru
Manasi Joshi India
Pilar Cancio Peru
Para-Badminton Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees

Pair Country
Fredy Setiawan-Khalimtus Sadiyah Indonesia
Thomas Wandschneider-Rick Hellman Germany
Lucas Mazur-Fausine Noel France
Muhammad Ramli-Noor Noorlan Malaysia
Sarina Satomi-Yuma Yamazaki Japan
Subhan-Rina Marlina Indonesia
Comments

