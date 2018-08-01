English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

BWF World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth recovers to beat Pablo Abian; books quarterfinal with Liew

Posted By: PTI
Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Daren Liew in the quarters
Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Daren Liew in the quarters

Nanjing (China), August 1: India ace Kidambi Srikanth struggled past Spain's Pablo Abian in a three-game match to enter the men's singles pre quarterfinals at the BWF World Championship here on Wednesday (August 1).

The fifth seeded Indian recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Pablo 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles last year, will lock horns with Malaysia's Daren Liew, a ormer World No 10 who had won the 2012 French Open Super Series.

Srikanth erased a 2-4 and 6-8 deficit in the opening game before gaining upperhand with a 16-13 lead. He then reeled off four points to reach game points. Pablo tried to recover but the Indian quickly pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth had opened up a 6-3 lead but Pablo rode on a six-point burst to move ahead.

The Indian made it 10-12 but the Spaniard registered seven straight points to enjoy a healthy lead to eventually roar back into contest.

In the decider, Pablo managed a slender 11-9 advantage at the break but Srikanth turned the tables and then surged ahead to shut the door on the Spaniard.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue