BWF World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth recovers to beat Pablo Abian; books quarterfinal with Liew

The fifth seeded Indian recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Pablo 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes.

.@srikidambi talks about his today's victory against Pablo Abian and discusses his next opponent Daren Liew. Watch 📹 pic.twitter.com/dUrV0TlYgt — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 1, 2018

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles last year, will lock horns with Malaysia's Daren Liew, a ormer World No 10 who had won the 2012 French Open Super Series.

Srikanth erased a 2-4 and 6-8 deficit in the opening game before gaining upperhand with a 16-13 lead. He then reeled off four points to reach game points. Pablo tried to recover but the Indian quickly pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth had opened up a 6-3 lead but Pablo rode on a six-point burst to move ahead.

The Indian made it 10-12 but the Spaniard registered seven straight points to enjoy a healthy lead to eventually roar back into contest.

Not the most confidence-inspiring performance from Srikanth there, as far the rest of the tournament is concerned, too many errors, but found his touch when it was needed and averted disaster. Kudos to Pablo Abian as well on a great fight..#BWFWC2018 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 1, 2018

In the decider, Pablo managed a slender 11-9 advantage at the break but Srikanth turned the tables and then surged ahead to shut the door on the Spaniard.