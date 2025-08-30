BWF World Championship: Satwik-Chirag register stunning victory to reach Semifinals

AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered a historic victory for India at the 2025 BWF World Championships, defeating their long-time rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia to secure a place in the semifinals and guarantee a medal for the nation.

The men's doubles pair, World No. 9, produced a brilliant performance marked by fearless attacking play at the Adidas Arena in Paris, outclassing the second-seeded Malaysians in straight games, 21-12, 21-19. The win was special, not only for the assured medal but also because it avenged a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics against the same opponents, at the very same venue.

Satwik and Chirag started strong, taking an early lead by dictating the pace and maintaining relentless pressure with sharp rallies and pinpoint smashes. Despite a late comeback by the Malaysians in the second game, the Indians stayed composed during crucial moments, sealing the match in 43 minutes.

Their victory ended a head-to-head losing streak (3-11 before this clash) and marked their second medal at the prestigious event, having previously won bronze in 2022.

India has now won at least one medal at every World Championships since 2011, and this remarkable result ensures the medal run continues. Satwik and Chirag's achievement comes as other prominent Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, exited in the quarterfinals.

With their semi-final place secured, Satwik and Chirag are set to face the Chinese pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, aiming for what would be a historic men's doubles final berth for India.