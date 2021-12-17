BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth breezes into semis, confirms first medal for India

The 28-year-old Indian breezed past the Dutch shuttler 21-8, 21-7 in the men's singles last 8 match that lasted for just 26 minutes.

With this win, the former world number 1 Srikanth confirmed India's first medal at the ongoing World Championships 2021 and also his first-ever podium in the tournament.

The victory also meant that Sriknath became the third Indian men's shuttler after Prakash Padukone in 1983 and B Sai Praneeth in 2019, to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

In the first ever meeting between the pair, Srikanth was at his dominant best, leading 11-5 at the interval of the first game. He continued with the same intensity and sealed the game 21-8.

Srikanth continued from where he left off in the second game as he raced to a 11-3 lead at the interval. The Dutch was no match to the Indian, who took the second game 21-7.

Assured of medal, Srikanth will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between compatriot Lakshya Sen and China's Zhao Junpeng in the semifinals on Saturday (December 18).

Earlier on Friday (December 17), women's singles defending champion PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament after suffering a straight games defeat against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals.

Tai Tzu Ying defeated Sindhu by 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted for 42 minutes to cruise into the semifinals. With the win, the Chinese Taipei shuttler now has taken a 15-5 advantage against the two-time Olympic medallist Indian.

This is also only the second time in her career that Sindhu will return home without a medal from the World Championships, having won a medal in every edition since her debut in 2013.

Later on Friday (December 17), India's HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also be in action in their respective men's singles quarterfinals.

(With Agency inputs)