BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy clinches stunning win over Angus

After going down in the first game, the unseeded Indian shuttler pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat the eight seeded Hong Kong player 13-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the men's singles encounter. The two shuttlers have faced off twice and this is Prannoy's second win over the Hong Kong player.

In the first game, Angus comfortably pocketed the opening game, winning 21-13. In the second game, the Indian shuttler turned the game on its head as he raced to a 7-0 lead and went on to level the match, winning the second game 21-18.

In the decider, the unseeded Indian player held onto his nerve till the end to pull off the stunning win. After trailing in the third game, Prannoy pocketed three successive points to level the game 17-17. The Indian shuttler held on to his nerves to take the next to crucial points and pull off a stunning win in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

Prannoy joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles second round of the ongoing competition. Prannoy will next take on Malaysian shuttler Daren Liew in the second round.

Indian shuttlers lose in doubles in World Championships

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, two Indian pairs made first round exits from the competition. In the mixed doubles first round match, the Indian duo fo Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan fell to a crushing 8-21, 4-21 loss to Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow in 21 minutes.

In the men's doubles match, Indian shuttlers Arun George and Sanyam Shukla went down to Chinese pair Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21, 14-21.