China Open: India's campaign ends as Sindhu, Srikanth bow out

By
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu went down fighting

Changzhou, September 21: India's campaign in the $700,000 China Open Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 1000 tournament ended as world No.3 PV Sindhu fought hard before going down 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to China's Chen Yufei in the quarterfinal tie which lasted 52 minutes.

Earlier former world No.1 Kidami Srikanth lost to Japan's Kento Momoto 9-21, 11-21 in the in a lop-sided men's quarterfinal tie which lasted just 28 minutes.

Though Sindhu was seeded third and Chen fifth, the Chinese star managed to win the first game with an easy 21-11 scoreline in the match held at the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium courts.

Much like her previous match, Sindhu stepped up her game in the second and bagged it at 21-11 to take the match to a decider.

Chen once again snatched back the initiative in the decider and closed it at 21-15 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

The other leading Indian women's shuttler -- two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal -- had crashed out of the tournament after losing 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in a 48-minute opener. Saina is also a former China Open winner, having won the tournament in 2014.

Srikanth disappoints

The men's quarterfinal was a totally one-sided affair with Japan's Momota having it relatively easy against Srikanth.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Srikanth had fought hard against his Thai opponent Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

Srikanth won the opening game with ease, but lost the momentum in the second. Finally in the decider two back-to-back points saw the Indian eke out a 21-12, 15-21, 24-22 win to enter the last eight stage.

But in the quarterfinals, Momoto, who was seeded third in the tournament, proved too good for him.

It is for the second week in a row that Srikanth is bowing out at this stage of a tournament.

The current world No.7 went down fighting 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 to South Korea's Lee Dong Keun in the Japan Open $700,000 BWF World Tour Super 750 Series tournament.

India's challenge in the doubles and mixed doubles events had ended earlier itself.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down 14-21, 11-21 against top seeds from China, Siwei Zheng and Huang Yaqiong in the round of 16.

Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra also met a similar fate, losing 16-21, 10-21 to sixth seeds Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen of Denmark.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
