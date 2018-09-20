China Open: Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Seeded third in the tournament, Sindhu dropped the first game 21-23, but took control of the match thereon and held the lead to win the next two games and close out the match held at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium courts.

The victory helped Sindhu maintain her clean slate over Ongbamrungphan as the head-to-head now stands at to 9-0.

🏸#ChinaOpenSuper1000 🏸



PV Sindhu comes back from a game down to beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in China Open second round. The Indian went down 21-23 in the first game, but won the following two 21-13, 21-18 to book her place in the quarters.#badminton #ChinaOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/rrFnWUqS9d — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) September 20, 2018

The Olympic and Asian Games silver medallist had clinched the BWF China Open back in 2016 and will be looking to win the $700,000 prize-money tournament again this time.

The match went right down the wire as @Pvsindhu1 came out victorious against her 🇹🇭 counterpart Busanan Ongbamrungphan with a scoreline of 2⃣1⃣-2⃣3⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣3⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣8⃣!



She now advances to the quarter-finals of #ChinaOpenSuper1000 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0iC98F2e00 — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) September 20, 2018

Earlier in the pre-quarters, the BWF World Championship silver medallist had defeateded world No 39 Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-13.

The 23-year-old has been the most consistent this season with silver medals in all the major events this year - the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Asian Games.

Sindhu also reached the finals at the India Open and Thailand Open, though she suffered a shock second-round defeat at the hands on China's unheralded Gao Fangjie in the last week's Japan Open.

The other leading Indian women's shuttler -- two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal -- had crashed out of the tournament after losing 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in a 48-minute opener.

Saina is also a former China Open winner, having won the tournament in 2014.