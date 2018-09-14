English

India's campaign in Japan Open badminton ends as Srikanth crashes out

With Kidambi Srikanths loss in the quarterfinals, Indias campaign in the Japan Open ended.
Tokyo, September 14: India's challenge in the Japan Open badminton tournament ended after Kidambi Srikanth's defeat in the quarterfinals here on Friday (September 14).

The former world No.1 went down fighting 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 to South Korea's Lee Dong Keun to bring India's campaign to a grinding halt in the $700,000 Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 Series tournament.

Earlier, ace shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a shock defeat at the hands of China's Gao Fangjie in the second round while Saina Nehwal was not even part of the fray.

Sindhu has been in good this season with silver medals in all the major events this year - the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Asian Games, but Fangjie had other ideas.

Among other Indians, HS Prannoy lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 14-21, 117-21 in the second round while Sameer Verma was a first-round casualty, losing 18-21, 22-0, 10-21 to Ginting in the opening round.

In the men's doubles too, the Indians failed to progress with the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy failing to go past the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Just like his compatriots, fatigue seemed to have caught up with the seventh-seeded Srikanth as he squandered a game's lead to lose in a duel that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Srikanth, who won a silver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, had earlier avenged his Asian Games loss to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent with a clinical straight game win in the previous round.

But Ginting proved too good for Srikanth, whose best performance this season has been a semifinal appearance at the Malaysia Open.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
