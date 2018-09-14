India's campaign in Japan Open badminton ends as Srikanth crashes out

The former world No.1 went down fighting 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 to South Korea's Lee Dong Keun to bring India's campaign to a grinding halt in the $700,000 Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 Series tournament.

Indian challenge comes to an end at the #JapanOpenSuper750 as @srikidambi went down to Lee Dong Keun of Korea 21-19,16-21, 12-21 in the quarter final match. #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/fJta4LYng3 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 14, 2018

Earlier, ace shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a shock defeat at the hands of China's Gao Fangjie in the second round while Saina Nehwal was not even part of the fray.

Sindhu has been in good this season with silver medals in all the major events this year - the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Asian Games, but Fangjie had other ideas.

Among other Indians, HS Prannoy lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 14-21, 117-21 in the second round while Sameer Verma was a first-round casualty, losing 18-21, 22-0, 10-21 to Ginting in the opening round.

In the men's doubles too, the Indians failed to progress with the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy failing to go past the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Just like his compatriots, fatigue seemed to have caught up with the seventh-seeded Srikanth as he squandered a game's lead to lose in a duel that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Srikanth, who won a silver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, had earlier avenged his Asian Games loss to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent with a clinical straight game win in the previous round.

But Ginting proved too good for Srikanth, whose best performance this season has been a semifinal appearance at the Malaysia Open.