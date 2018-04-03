Commonwealth Games 2018: Badminton's new service rule won't be used in Gold Coast

The new service rule, which mandates that the shuttle be exactly at 1.15 meters above the ground at the time of service, was tried at the prestigious All England Championships in March. The Indians have been critical of it along with several global stars such as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China.

The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules which mandate that the shuttle be kept above the waist height at the time of service. "The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Badminton World Federation have agreed that the new service rules will not be used during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," said a message communicated to the national associations.

The decision would be music to the ears of Indian shuttlers, who have been vocal in their criticism of the rule. The critics of the rule feel that it tilts the scale in favour of short players while putting taller ones like P V Sindhu and Axelsen at a disadvantage.

India's top shuttler Sindhu had criticised the BWF for introducing the rule at a big-ticket event like the All England Championships, considered among the most prestigious events in the badminton calendar. She felt the shuttlers should have been given more time to adapt.

The Indian badminton squad is one of the strongest squads ever from the country at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The field is headlines by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and top men's shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who is coming off a record-breaking year. The singles line-up also include world no. 12 HS Prannoy and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. India is hopeful of picking up at least four medals in the individual event. The CWG badminton will get underway on April 5.