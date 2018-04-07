CWG 2018: Srikanth leads India to badminton team event semifinals

India's Schedule on Day 3 | Medal Tally

Srikanth took just 29 minutes to beat Georges Julien Paul 21-12 21-14 in the men's singles after the two doubles pairs had given India a 2-0 lead.

The men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty hardly broke a sweat in their 21-12 21-3 win over Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul in the first match before Ashwini Pannappa and N Sikki Reddy chalked out an easy 21-8 21-7 victory over Aurelie Marie Elisa and Nicki Chan-Lam in the women's doubles.

2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal did not have to play her part in the quarterfinal match as India had already taken a match-winning 3-0 lead.

India take on Singapore in the semifinals on Sunday (April 8). Singapore had beaten hosts Australia 3-0 in another quarterfinal match.

Earlier on Friday, Indians continued to be the big bullies of the badminton court, dismantling Scotland today to top their mixed team event group and advance to the quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal was in rampaging form and took down Julie Macpherson in just 36 minutes during the mostly one-sided contest which India won 5-0.

"I think that these wins in the tournament are important because they give us confidence moving forward," said K Srikanth, who defeated Kieran Merrilees in straight games during the rubber.