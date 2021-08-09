English
Denmark Masters: India's Ashwini Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy runners-up in women's doubles

By
Ashwini-Sikki runners-up in Denmark
New Delhi, August 9: India women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy finished runners-up at the Denmark Masters after going down narrowly against top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark in the final here.

The Indian pair, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15 19-21 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.

Among other Indians, Lakshya Sen had lost in the semi-finals to France's Christo Popov, while his brother Chirag Sen and Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, bowed out at the quarter-final stages.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the most impressive but lost the semi-final to fourth seed Dane Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 16:05 [IST]
