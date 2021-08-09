Denmark Masters: India's Ashwini Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy runners-up in women's doubles

The Indian pair, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15 19-21 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.

Among other Indians, Lakshya Sen had lost in the semi-finals to France's Christo Popov, while his brother Chirag Sen and Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, bowed out at the quarter-final stages.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the most impressive but lost the semi-final to fourth seed Dane Julie Dawall Jakobsen.