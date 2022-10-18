Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters second round with win over Ng Ka Long Angus

Playing on Court 1, India's top shuttler entered the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament with a win over Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus. In the first game, the Hong Kong shuttler dominated the Indian as he pocketed the game 21-17.

Trailing a game, Srikanth pulled off a stunning comeback. The Indian shuttler had his task cut out against Angus. In the second game, Srikanth levelled the match and took it into the decider with a 21-14 win.

In the decider, the two shuttlers fought tooth and nail. But the Indian held onto his nerves and dominated the proceedings as he handed world no. 14 Hong Kong shuttler in a contest that lasted 56-minutes.

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday at the Jyske Bank Arena, in the women's doubles match, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand cruised to a comfortable win over over Denmark pair Alexandra Boke and Amalie Magelund.

In a contest that last 35 minutes, the Indian shuttlers handed the Denmark women's doubles pair a 21-15, 21-15 defeat to cruise into the second round.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will be in action on Wednesday. While Sen will open his account against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Prannoy will take on Zhao Jun Peng in the men's singles contest on the second day of the competition. Meanwhile, Nehwal will take on Zhang Yi Man in the women's singles contest.

Men's doubles pair of Satwicksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are seeded seventh in the doubles, will open the day's play on Wednesday, when they take on Kang Min Hyuk and Sero Seung Jae.

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu is yet to recover from her ankle injury and has pulled out of the Denmark Open.