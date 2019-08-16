Doubles sensation Shetty-Rankireddy to miss World Championship

The duo created history last week as they became the first men's doubles pair from India to win a BWF Super 500 in Bangkok, Thailand, which also helped them break into the top 10 ranking.

However, injuries dashed their hopes of a repeat performance at the prestigious tournament, scheduled to begin from August 19 in Basel, Switzerland.

"Satwik's shoulder injury which he suffered at Thailand Open didn't heal as quickly as we expected, and I also had pulled up my abs during the semifinals, so we decided to skip the World Championship," Chirag told PTI.

"We spoke to the coaches and physio and they said if we play then it can aggravate and we might miss out a month or two. So being the pre-olympic year, we decided not to take any risk.

"We will be playing the China Open and Korea Open in September."

In the Thailand Open, Chirag and Satwik emerged victorious from a draw that saw the participation of nine of the top-10 world ranked pairs.

The Indian pair defeated reigning Asian Games silver medallists Fazar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the second round, before beating former world champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals. In the final, they defeated reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen.

India will also miss mixed doubles player Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who is also expected to sit out as per the latest reports. His partner Sikki Reddy will however be seen in Basel with regular women's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa.

(With inputs from PTI and Agencies)