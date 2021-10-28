French Open Badminton 2021: Sindhu, Lakshya win, Srikanth bows out as Saina retires midway

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, beat Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-15, 21-18 in women's singles and will clash with another Dane Line Christophersen next in the second round.

Meanwhile London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who had suffered a groin injury at Uber Cup final, retired after lagging 11-21, 2-9 against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Lakshya had a good day in office as he defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 21-10, 21-16 to set up a clash against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew next in men's singles.

Sourabh Verma also made a positive start, outwitting Brazil's Ygor Coelho 22-20, 21-19 in 43 minutes. He will meet Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

His younger brother Sameer, who played his opening round on Tuesday (October 26), will face Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy in men's singles.

Srikanth, the Rio Olympic quarterfinalist, played his heart out to match top seed Kento Momota and also held a two-point lead towards the end of the decider but ended up losing the men's singles second round tie 18-21 22-20 21-19 in 79 minutes.

Srikanth, who had lost to Momota last week also at Denmark Open, produced a much better display here and came agonisingly close to outwitting the two-time world champion, only to fall short in the end.

Kashyap went down fighting 17-21, 21-17, 11-21 to Brice Leverdez of France, while Prannoy lost 11-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei's fourth seed Chou Tien Chen.

In men's doubles, top Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were a game down, came back to defeat Taiwanese pair Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-han 18-21, 21-17, 21-13.

Also, the pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, defeated Ireland duo of Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds 21-13, 21-7 to reach the next round, where they will face compatriots Shetty and Reddy.

But, another Indian pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri crashed out after 14-21, 16-21 loss to South Korean pair of Ko Sung-hyun and Shin Baek-cheol.

Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, the world number 24 pair, beat Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow 21-19, 21-15 in 37 minutes. They will face the second-seeded Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti next.

In women's doubles, the top-seeded Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan beat Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy 21-16, 21-17. Another pair of Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S. Ram retired midway through their first round match against Dutch pair of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke Van Der Aar.