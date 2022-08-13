Grand Prix Badminton League 2022: Sharks score thrilling win, Bulls blank Tuskers

As per a media release received, the Sharks went on the back foot losing their opener (women's singles), but levelled soon winning their trump match (men's doubles).

After losing the men's singles and mixed doubles ties, the Sharks were tied at 2-2 before garnering three points from the Super Match to edge ahead.

Grand Prix Badminton League: Bandipur Tuskers hold edge over Mandya Bulls in opener: All you need to know

The tournament was inaugurated by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT & BT, S&T, Higher Education and Skill Development, Govt of Karnataka, by playing with former national champion Arvind Bhat.

Earlier, Anirudh Deshpande upset former international Daniel Farid in straight games 15-9, 15-6 to help Mandya Bulls amass seven points in their opening match against favorites Bandipur Tuskers.

Tuskers who were the fancied team began on a good note winning the first women's singles match with Alfiya Riyas winning over Ananya Praveen.

Mandya bulls who declared the men's doubles as their trump match promptly won it to garner two points and then won their opponent's trump match (men's singles) as well.

Their mixed doubles pair of Madhusudhan M and Ruth Misha Vinod rallied from a game down against the pair of Abhishek Yeligar and Apeksha Nayak winning 10-15, 15-14, 15-12 to swell their tally to 4-0. The latest innovation of the Super Match fetched the Bulls three points and ended the match with a bag of seven points.

Results:

(Mangalore Sharks bt Kodagu Tigers 5-2)

Women's Singles: Vijetha Harish lost to Rujula Ramu 14-15, 15-13, 9-15

Men's Doubles (Trump match for both teams): Kushal Raj / Raghu Mariswamy bt Adarsh Kumar / Vasantha Kumar 14-15, 15-11, 15-4

Men's Singles: Jayanth G lost to Saneeth Dayanand 11-15, 8-15

Mixed Doubles: Jayanth G / Vijetha Harish lost to Saif Ali / Ramya Venkatesh 14-15, 8-15

Super Match: Kushal Raj / Raghu Mariswamy / Sachin C bt Adarsh Kumar / Vasantha Kumar HR / Saneeth Dayanand 21-17.

Player of the match: Raghu Mariswamy

(Mandya Bulls bt Bandipur Tuskers 7-0)

Women's Singles: Ananya Praveen lost to Alfiya Riyas 14-15, 8-15

Men's Doubles: Ashith Surya / Sai Pratheek (Trump match) bt Kishal Ganapathy / Vaibhav V 15-11, 15-12

Men's Singles: Anirudh Deshpande bt Daniel Farid (Trump match) 15-9, 15-6

Mixed Doubles: MadhusudhanM / Ruth Misha Vinod bt Abhishek Yeligar / Apeksha Nayak 10-15, 15-14, 15-12

Super Match: Ashith Surya / Sai Pratheek / Madhusudhan M bt Abhishek Yeligar / Vaibhav V /Ganesh Vittalji 21-16.

Player of the match: Sai Pratheek

Saturday's matches:

Bengaluru Lions vs Mysore Panthers 3 pm

Malnad Falcons vs KGF Wolves 6 pm.