Grand Prix Badminton League: Mangalore Sharks, Bandipur Tuskers register identical wins

With the victory, the Sharks jumped to the top of the leaderboard with 11 points from two games while Mandya Bulls lie second at 10 points.

The Sharks raced to a 3-0 lead after their 'Trump’ win in the women’s singles and Men’s doubles.

However, they lost the Singles and mixed doubles match, trump match for their rivals as the scores were level at 3-3. In a tight super match, Mandya bulls scored eight points consecutively to almost catch up with the Sharks as the latter posted a narrow 21-19 win to earn three points.

In the earlier match of the day, Kodagu Tigers fielded Rujula Ramu in their opening match (women’s singles) which was also their trump match. The youngster lived up to her reputation giving two points for her team beating Alifya Riyas.

The doubles duo of Abhisehk Yeligar and Vaibhav V then restored parity after winning their trump match (men’s doubles). Abhishek Yeligar put Tuskers ahead in the men’s singles but the mixed pair of Saneeth Dayanand and Ramya Venkatesh levelled it for Tigers. Bandipur then won the Super Match comfortably to garner three points.

Results:

Mangalore Sharks bt Mandya Bulls bt 6-3

WS: Vijetha Harish (Trump) bt Ananya Praveen 15-5, 12-15, 15-6; MD: Kushal Raj / Raghu Mariswamy bt Ashisth Surya / Madhusudhan M 15-14, 15-10; MS: Jayanth G lost to Anirudh Deshpande 14-15, 13-15; MXD: Sunil Galdson / Vijetha Harish lost to Sai Pratheek / Ananya Praveen (Trump) bt 8-15, 8-15; SM: Raghu Mariswamy / Kushal Raj / Sachin C bt Ashith Surya / Sai Pratheek / Madhusudhan M bt 21-19.

Player of the tie: Sai Pratheek

Bandipur Tuskers bt Kodagu Tigers 6-3

WS: Alifiya Riyas lost to Rujula Ramu (Trump) 9-15, 11-15; MD: Abhishek Yeligar / Vaibhav V (Trump) bt Adarsh Kumar / Vasantha Kumar HR 15-13, 11-15, 15-8; MS: Abhishek Yeligar bt Vishesh Sharma 15-6, 15-7; MXD: Kishal Ganapathy/Apeksha Nayak lost to Saneeth Dayanand / Ramya Venkatesh 10-15, 12-15; SM: Daniel Farid / Vaibhav V /Ganesh Vittalji bt Saneeth Dayanand / Vasantha Kumar / Adarsh Kumar 21-16.

Player of the tie: Abhishek Yeligar

