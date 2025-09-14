When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:30 [IST]

India will be dreaming of two Gold medals as Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag duo take on their respective finals of the Hong Kong Open 2025 on Sunday (September 14).

Lakshya Sen advanced to the finals of the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025, where he will face World No. 4 Li Shi Feng of China. Sen secured his first Super 500 final berth in two years with a straight-game victory over third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, 23-21, 22-20 in 56 minutes. The 24-year-old Indian holds a 7-6 head-to-head lead over Shi Feng, making the finals even more exciting.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to Final earlier on Saturday, as they beat Chinese Taipei pair Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei 21-17, 21-15 in just 38 minutes. India's two-time world championship medalists duo will now face sixth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the finale.

Shetty and Rankireddy both have been phenomenal for India in the last few tournaments, but they face the Chinese pair in a tough battle. On the other hand, Lakshya, who came agonizingly close to an Olympics medal in 2024 and finished fourth, will be aiming to showcase his dominance in the single's final.

Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Matches Schedule

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Feng - Men's Singles Final (12:30 pm IST)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs L.W Keng/W. Chang - Men's Doubles Final (3:30 pm IST)

How to Watch Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag Finals of Hong Kong Open?

Lakshya's men's singles final is set for 12:30 PM IST and Satwik-Chirag's men's doubles final is scheduled at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 14). The Indian viewers can enjoy both matches on TV and Online, as the Star Sports network will telecast the Finals, while JioHotstar app and website will provide the live-streaming for the matches in India.