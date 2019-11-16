Hong Kong Open 2019: Srikanth loses in semifinals

Though Srikanth lost the first game quickly, he fought hard in the second in which he was leading 20-15.

Lee saved five game points on the trot and seven in all to beat the former BWF world No.1 and book a place in the final.

Srikanth had played Lee only once -- durong the 2018 India Open. That time he had emerged a 21-17, 21-18 winner over Lee.

But Saturday presented a different challenge for Srikanth. Lee was impressive in front of his home crowd as he sealed the contest in 42 minutes.

Lee had earlier stunned former BWF world number one Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals while Srikanth entered the last four after fifth seed Chen Long of China decided to quit the contest owing to an injury.

Srikanth had pocketed the first game 21-13 in just 15 minutes when world no. 4 Long hung up his racquet to put an end to the contest.