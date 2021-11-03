HYLO Open 2021: Lakshya Sen, Sikki-Ashwini pair enter second round; Ajay Jayaram bows out

Lakshya took 36 minutes to get the better of Rouxel 21-17 21-14. But, a tough second round awaits the Indian as he faces fourth seed Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei.

Young Lakshya, ranked world number 22, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with the second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively.

In women's doubles, N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Ukrainian pair of Mariia Stoliarenko and Yelyzaveta Zharkaafter in straight games 21-8, 21-13.

The duo will next face Indonesian pair of Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah in the second round of the competition.

The other Indian in men's singles, Ajay Jayaram however, lost his first-round match to fifth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 14-21, 21-19, 16-21. The match lasted one hour and five minutes.

The 20-year-old from Almora was forced to pull out of the event last year after his father and coach DK Sen had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini crashed out in the opening round of the tournament, which was earlier known as SaarLorLux Open.

Sumeeth and Ashwini suffered straight-set defeat against Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund. The Indians were no match for their rivals, losing the tie 12-21, 13-21 in just 25 minutes.

In the men's doubles, Kona Tarun and Shivam Sharma lost to Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri 16-21, 18-21.

It was curtains for Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in the women's singles, losing 18-21 14-21 against Maria Ulitina of Ukraine.

More Indian shuttlers will be in action on Wednesday (November 3) including Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashyap.

(With inputs from PTI)