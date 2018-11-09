English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

IBL 2018: It's time for quality badminton action

By
The IBL 2018 will kickstart with players auction on Sunday
The IBL 2018 will kickstart with players' auction on Sunday

Bengaluru, November 8: Ladies and gentlemen! It's time to brace for some quality badminton action. The second edition of the Indiranagar Club Badminton League (IBL 2018) is upon us and the action will kick in with the players' auction on Sunday (November 11).

However, the tournament proper will start on November 30, culminating on December 8. But this year the event will be bigger - 150 players will be seen in action across five teams, a notable leap from last year's numbers - 116 players and four teams. Each of the teams will have 30 players and they will compete in the men's, women's and children's categories.

"Since Bengaluru has a formidable tradition of badminton, we've expected a good turnout. We were never disappointed in the opening year (2017) itself and this time we had to limit the entry to 150 because it's tough to house more players than that in the club premises. And even that number was reached very soon," said Neeraj Mishra, Commissioner of this edition of the Indiranagar Club Badminton League.

Champions of the inaugural IBL edition in 2017
Champions of the inaugural IBL edition in 2017

Of course, the competitive element is very much inherent but Kalyan Mohan, chairperson of IBL 2018 said the tournament is also an opportunity to foster camaraderie. "There is no dearth of competitiveness once the players step inside of the court. But beyond that desire to win, we also encourage the participants to develop a fine relation with each other," he said. Sports has, perhaps, always been the best vehicle to sow the seeds of good relation then!

The Indiranagar Club Badminton League has also developed as a business model over the year, evidenced by the number of premium sponsors.

The IBL 2018 has attracted several marquee sponsors - Gina Group, Prima Diagnostics, Indiranagar Club, Titan, Taj Group of Hotels, English Brewing Company, Yonex are the major sponsors - who have come forward with contributions in cash and kind. Courtesy the magnanimity of these sponsors, the tournament has been able to organize some very exciting prizes - team as well as individual - for the participants.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan once revealed the essence of his approach to the sport: "Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." No other words better describe IBL too. So, let's take that racquet in our hands!

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue