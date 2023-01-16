India Open 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The India Open, which has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament, will start with the first round matches on January 17 and January 18 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 22).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 7 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the th edition of the tournament that was founded in 1973. The Indian contingent will hope to add to their eight titles at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the India Open 2023. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Akane Yamaguchi among others in action.

Meanwhile, the top doubles pair and defending men's champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead the pairs from India in action.

Here is all you need to know about India Open 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

India Open 2023 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - 9 AM IST Second Round: Thursday, January 19, 2023 Quarterfinals: Friday, January 20, 2023 Semifinals: Saturday, January 21, 2023 Finals: Sunday, January 22, 2023 India Open 2023 Singles Action Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen ● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong ● Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt ● Akarshi Kashyap vs Beiwen Zhang ● Malvika Bansod vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan India Open 2023 Doubles Action Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Jeppe Bay & Lasse Molhede ● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Kim Astrup & Anders Rasmussen ● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Ruben Jille & Ties van der Lecq Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Margot Lambert & Anne Tran ● Shruti Mishra & N Sikki Reddy vs Jeong Na-eun & Kim Hye-jeong ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek India Open Previous Indian Winners 1981: Prakash Padukone (Men's Singles) 2010: Saina Nehwal (Women's Singles) & Valiyaveetil Diju/Jwala Gutta (Mixed Doubles) 2015: Srikanth Kidambi (Men's Singles) & Saina Nehwal (Women's Singles) 2017: PV Sindhu (Women's Singles) 2022: Lakshya Sen (Men's Singles) & Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's Doubles) India Open 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming Eurosport India channels will telecast the matches live in India, while Discovery Plus can be used for live streaming the channel in India with a subscription to the premium packs. The matches of select courts will also be live streamed via BWF TV, the official YouTube Channel of BWF.