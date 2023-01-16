India Open 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

India Open 2023 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - 9 AM IST
Second Round: Thursday, January 19, 2023
Quarterfinals: Friday, January 20, 2023
Semifinals: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Finals: Sunday, January 22, 2023
India Open 2023 Singles Action
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen
● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong
● Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt
● Akarshi Kashyap vs Beiwen Zhang
● Malvika Bansod vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
India Open 2023 Doubles Action
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Jeppe Bay & Lasse Molhede
● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Kim Astrup & Anders Rasmussen
● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Ruben Jille & Ties van der Lecq
Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Margot Lambert & Anne Tran
● Shruti Mishra & N Sikki Reddy vs Jeong Na-eun & Kim Hye-jeong
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan
Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek
India Open Previous Indian Winners
1981: Prakash Padukone (Men's Singles)
2010: Saina Nehwal (Women's Singles) & Valiyaveetil Diju/Jwala Gutta (Mixed Doubles)
2015: Srikanth Kidambi (Men's Singles) & Saina Nehwal (Women's Singles)
2017: PV Sindhu (Women's Singles)
2022: Lakshya Sen (Men's Singles) & Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's Doubles)
India Open 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming
Eurosport India channels will telecast the matches live in India, while Discovery Plus can be used for live streaming the channel in India with a subscription to the premium packs.
The matches of select courts will also be live streamed via BWF TV, the official YouTube Channel of BWF.