Srikanth wins Denmark Open in style

Bengaluru, October 22: India's Kidambi Srikanth clinched his third Super Series badminton title of the year and fifth overall after beating South Korea's Lee Hyun Il 21-10, 21-5 in a totally one sided Denmark Open final.

The 25-year-old, who clinched the Indonesia Open and Australian Open this year continued his good run at the Odense Sports Park on Sunday (October 22), as he blew away his fancied opponent who is 12 years senior to him in just 25 minutes.

The world No.8 had defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17 in the semifinal of the $750,000 prize-money tournament while Lee had beaten compatriot and world No. 2 Son Wan Ho 25-23, 18-21, 21-17 in the other last-four encounter that lasted an hour and 31 minutes.

Srikanth had won the China Open Premier title in 2014, which was his first at the Super Series level. In the following year he won the Indian Open Super Series title.

And three more Super Series titles have followed this year. The Twitter was in awe of the rising Indian star.

5th Superseries title for Srikanth Kidambi.



His third Superseries title this year. His astounding run of form continues.

Srikanth Kidambi becomes the second Indian to win a Gold in MS at the Denmark Open. Beats Lee Hyun-il 21-10 21-5.

Extremely happy for Srikanth Kidambi



the tricolour delighted. Keep it up star!

Going from strength to strength!



Srikanth Kidambi continues his red-hot form in 2017.



This baddie is on fire!

Earlier Thai player Ratchanong Intanon beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 14-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the final to clinch the women's title.

Yamaguchi had earlier beaten India's Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinals.

In the other finals, Hong Kong's eighth-seeded mixed doubles pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet defeated top seeded Chinese combo of Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen 24-22, 19-21, 23-21 in a thrilling contest while Korea's women's doubles pair of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan outwit Japanese sixth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 21-13, 21-16 to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, Chinese pair of Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan defeated Indonesian combo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-16, 22-24, 21-19 in the men's doubles finals.