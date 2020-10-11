Indian para-badminton star Manasi Joshi becomes first Indian para-athlete to get a Barbie modelled to her likeness

The one-of-a-kind (OOAK) Barbie dolls celebrate role models - all extraordinary women who inspire girls around the world to be anything they dream to be. With the likes of Frida Kahlo (fine artist), Naomi Osaka (tennis player), Patty Jenkins (filmmaker), Nicola Adams Obe (boxing champion), Ibtihaj Muhammad (fencing champion), Bindi Irwin (conservationist) Madison De Rozario (Wheelchair Racing champion) and Sumeyye Boyaci (Para-Swimming Champion) among many others, Manasi Joshi joins a celebrated and diverse group of SHEROES globally.

Talking about the initiative, Lokesh Kataria, Head of Marketing and Franchise, Mattel Toys India (Pvt) Ltd. said,"Our purpose is to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and this initiative of celebrating Role Models with One-of-a-kind Barbie dolls modelled to their likeness is a step in that direction. We believe that every girl should have the power to conquer her dreams and these role models are the perfect inspiration to help them believe in themselves. Imagining she can be anything is just the beginning. Actually, seeing that she can, makes all the difference! We welcome Manasi to our BARBIE SHEROES family and hope to grow this bigger by the years."

Talking about her association with Barbie, Manasi Joshi said," It is an honor to be recognized as a Role Model by Barbie. Year-on-year, the brand has been celebrating women who break boundaries and celebrate the struggle and hard work that goes behind them. It makes me proud to be in this league and to be celebrated by having a Barbie doll modelled after me. I believe education around diversity and inclusion should start at a very early age, and having dolls modelled after individuals from all walks of life will surely help young girls look up to these role models and believe that they can truly be anything they want to be on and off the field. I hope to inspire many young girls, to harness their true potential, to fight hard and become whoever they set out to be."

Indian Para-athlete Manasi Joshi is 2019 BWF Para Badminton World Champion and currently holds the place as World No. 2 in SL3 Singles (Women's Singles). Apart from being a Para-athlete, Manasi is also a software engineer and a change maker - wishing to drive a global shift in para-sport inclusivity and recognition.

