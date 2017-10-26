Indians have a good day in French Open Superseries

Paris, October 26: Indians had a good day with all the top shuttlers including Saina Newal, P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth advancing to the the second round of the French Open Super Series badminton.

World Championship bronze medallist Saina staved off a spirited challenge from Denmark's rising shuttler Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt 21-14, 11-21, 21-10.

Sindhu, who also has been in good form this season with two titles and a silver at the World Championship, saw off Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-19, 21-18.

Srikanth, who had clinched his third title of the season at Denmark Open Super Series premier last week, emerged victories after his opponent Germany's Fabian Roth retired at 0-3 in the opening game.

Earlier, US Open champion Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals at Odense, sent packing Denmark Open finalist Korea's 37-year-old veteran Lee Hyun Il 21-15, 21-17, while Praneeth made amends for his opening round exit last week with a 21-13, 21-23 21-19 win over Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made quick work of England's Jenny Moore and Victoria Williams 21-12, 21-12 to also make a positive start to the $325,000 tournament.

However, it turned out to be a frustrating day for Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap as his gallant fight ended with a narrow 23-21, 18-21, 17-21 loss to Indonesia's rising star Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Doubles combo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy's dismal run continued with another first-round exit after they lost 11-21, 13-21 to Russian pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov.

Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy suffered a 15-21, 12-21 loss to fourth seeded Indonesians Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.