Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwik-Chirag pair reach quarterfinals; Srikanth bows out

The reigning world champion Sindhu defeated Germany's Yvonne Li 21-12, 21-18 in a match that last 37 minutes on court 3 to reach the last 8 of the tournament.

Starting the encounter on a high, Sindhu comfortably took the opening game against Li 21-12 after winning seven straight points at a particular stage in the game.

Riding on the confidence, the Indian shuttler lead 7-4 at the start of the second and took full control over the match abd went in with a lead at the break.

The second half of the second game saw Li get close to Sindhu but the Indian shuttler got over the line against someone she played for the first time with a score of 21-18. Sindhu will next take on South Korea's Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals on Friday (November 26).

Later, India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a scare to overcome unseeded South Korean pair Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae 21-15, 19-21, 23-21 to reach the last 8 stage in men's doubles.

The Indian pair will next face Malaysian pairing of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, who knocked out third seeded Chinese Taipei pair in their second round match, in the quarterfinals.

In men's singles competition, B Sai Praneeth had to grind it out for 1 hour and 23 minutes against French badminton player Christo Popov to register a 21-14, 17-21, 21-19 victory.

Praneeth will next face second seeded Dane Viktor Akelsen, who defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth in straight games 21-14, 21-18, in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the tournament, five of the country's doubles pairs including Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy crashed out in the opening rounds of their respective events, while Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy also suffered first round exits in men's singles matches.

(With Agency inputs)