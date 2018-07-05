Indonesia Open: Birthday girl PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarter-finals

Sindhu edged Japan's Aya Ohori 21-17, 21-14 to make it to the quarterfinals in the women's singles while Prannoy defeated Japan's Wang Tzu Wei 21-23, 21-15, 21-13 to make it to the next round quite convincingly.

Sindhu, who turned 23 today, won the match by putting up a dominant show.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindhu eked out a thrilling win to progress to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the USD 1,250,000 Indonesia Open.

Sindhu saw off Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15 19-21 21-13. The Hyderabadi shuttler got stiff competition from her Thai counterpart but showed her class to reign supreme at the end.

"It was a good win today. It was the first match and after winning the first game, in the second at 19-19, I made easy mistakes but then I won the third game comfortably, so happy with my performance. Tomorrow I will be playing Aya Ohori, whom I had played at Malaysia too, so I hope I give my best tomorrow," Sindhu said after the match on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, World No 13 HS Prannoy stunned the legendary Lin Dan of China to advance to the second round. Prannoy started off well against eighth-ranked Lin Dan, winning the first game 21-15. However, the Chinese shuttler came back strong to win the second 21-9 and level the match.

Prannoy then dug deep into his reservoir to see off the iconic shuttler 21-14 at the USD 1,250,000 event. Prannoy had also got the better of Lin Dan at the 2015 French Open.