It's Srikanth vs Prannoy in French Open Super Series semis

Paris, October 28: Indians had a field day as ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu marched to the semifinals of the French Open Super Series badminton tournament at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium.

In men's singles quarterfinal, Srikanth, who won the Denmark Open last week, dumped Shi Yuqi of China as he eyes his fourth Super Series title of the year.

After losing the first game to the Yugi, Srikanth rebounded to clinch the tie 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 and secure his place in the semis.

Meanwhile, in another last-eight encounter, Prannoy beat Jeon Hyeok-Jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-16 in a straight game win.

The ace duo will now square off each other in an all-Indian semifinals.

Happy to be through to the next round here and looking forward to getting back on court tomorrow. #frenchopen #believe #achieve pic.twitter.com/9TzvyH0Nqd — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) October 26, 2017

In women's singles, Rio Olympics silver-medalist and second seed Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yufei 21-14, 21-14 to register a straight game victory in a match which lasted over forty minutes.

Chen was no match to Sindhu's brilliance except for the first 10 points when the two shuttlers were going neck-and-neck.

The star shuttler will now square off against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last-four tie.

The other star Indian in the fray -- Saina Nehwal has already crashed out of the $325,000 prize-money tournament after going down 9-21, 21-23 to world No. 5, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round.