English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kashyap storms into semfinals of Canada Open

By
Kashyap storms into semfinals
Kashyap storms into semfinals

Calgary, July 7: P Kashyap produced another gutsy performance at the Canada Open Super 100 here to enter the semifinals. He defeated France's Lucas Claerbout 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 in a close quarterfinal contest lasting an hour and 16 minutes.

Kashyap, the sixth seed, will now face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei - the fourth seed - for a place in the final.

Compatriot Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out of the tourney, going down 21-15, 21-11 to Li Shi Feng of China in contest lasting 38 minutes..

Kashyap found the going tough initially as Lucas opened up a 5-2 lead in the opening game. Lucas stayed ahead in the game from this point. Kashyap reduced the deficit to one point at 9-10, but Lucas kept moving ahead to grab the opening game comfortably.

Kashyap held his nerves to bounce back and take the match to the decider despite having squandered three game points. In the final game, Lucas gained a 6-1 lead and kept his nose ahead till he had gathered 18 points; from there, Kashyap clawed back, grabbing two match points.

Lucas saved both the match points to make it 20-20. Kashyap moved ahead, but Lucas levelled the scores once again before earning a match point himself at 22-21. From there, Kashyap grabbed three points consecutively to close the contest.

The 32-year-old Kashyap will fancy his chances of reaching the final as he has beaten Wang twice in the past, the latest being at the India Open in March, 2019.

The last time Kashyap had qualified for the final of a tourney was at the Austrian International Challenger last year.

More P KASHYAP News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 44 - July 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: p kashyap badminton india
Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 19:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue