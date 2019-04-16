Srikanth slips to 8th, Dani jumps 22 spots to 89th in BWF ranking; Kashyap, Verma make improvements

Dani's ranking was boosted by his title win at the Dutch International. Sameer Verma, who had reached the quarterfinals at Singapore Open last week, improved a place to reach the 15th spot, while former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also improved three places to reach the 39th position.

Lakshya Sen, who had recently had a final finish at the Polish Open, too, surged two places to be at 71st spot.

B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy held on to their 20th and 21st spot respectively, while there was no change in the ranking of P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, and they were static at the sixth and ninth spot.