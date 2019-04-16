English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Srikanth slips to 8th, Dani jumps 22 spots to 89th in BWF ranking; Kashyap, Verma make improvements

By Pti
Srikanth slips to 8th, Dani jumps 22 spots to 89th in BWF ranking; Kashyap, Verma make improvements

New Delhi, April 16: Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth slipped one place to be at the eighth spot but young Harsheel Dani jumped 22 places to reach the 89th position in the latest BWF ranking released Tuesday (April 16).

Dani's ranking was boosted by his title win at the Dutch International. Sameer Verma, who had reached the quarterfinals at Singapore Open last week, improved a place to reach the 15th spot, while former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also improved three places to reach the 39th position.

Lakshya Sen, who had recently had a final finish at the Polish Open, too, surged two places to be at 71st spot.

B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy held on to their 20th and 21st spot respectively, while there was no change in the ranking of P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, and they were static at the sixth and ninth spot.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 21:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue